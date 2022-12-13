Goodyear Renews NASCAR Partnership as Offical Tire Supplier

Goodyear and NASCAR initiated a new multi-year agreement renewing Goodyear as the exclusive tire supplier for NASCAR’s top three national series. The agreement also continues the annual Goodyear 400, NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

According to Goodyear, this 70-year relationship allowed for innovation that led to models like the racing slick in 1972, the radial tire in 1989, the multi-zone tread design in 2013 and the 18-in. Goodyear Racing Eagle tire used on NASCAR’s Next Gen stock car, today. Fittingly, Darlington Raceway – one of the Cup Series’ oldest active tracks – is also home to the Goodyear 400 and many of Goodyear’s milestones in innovation, including the brand’s first official NASCAR tire test in 1954.

Goodyear says it produces more than 100,000 tires for NASCAR’s top three series every year, and each one is hand-built by Goodyear associates in Akron, Ohio – Goodyear’s global headquarters.