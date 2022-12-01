fbpx
Connect with us
goodyear-toys-for-tots

News

Goodyear, U.S. Marines Partner on 12th Annual Toys For Tots Event

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve partner for the 12th consecutive year in support of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s airship bases in California, Florida and Ohio. Each event will allow the public to donate to the foundation while enjoying an up-close and personal view of the Goodyear Blimp.

Advertisement

This year marks the 12th year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at its Goodyear Blimp bases, which have collectively delivered almost 200,000 toys and over $525,000 to benefit Toys for Tots, according to Goodyear.

On Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m. and Dec. 2-4 from 2-7 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to get a behind-the-scenes look before dropping off their donation to the foundation. Contributions in Florida will take place on Dec. 10 from 1-5 p.m. during open house tours of the hangar. The California event on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. allows registered attendees to receive guided tours of the base.

Advertisement

The event requires attendees to follow locally mandated guidelines and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The foundation also accepts contactless toy shipments to Goodyear’s hangars through Dec. 3 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama launches new B2B Ecommerce Portal

News: Mitchell 1 Makes Enhancements to Manager SE

News: RNR Tire Express to Open New Houston Location

People: GfK Hires Monro Tire Vet as Account Director for POS Tires Team

Advertisement

on

Goodyear, U.S. Marines Partner on 12th Annual Toys For Tots Event

on

Continental Named CES Award Honoree For Scenic View HUD

on

Hunter Engineering's FastBlast System Available for TCX51H

on

Virginia Tire Hires 31 Women and Launches Scholarship
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall

News

Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show
Toyo-Open-Country-RT-Trail-SEMA-2022 Toyo-Open-Country-RT-Trail-SEMA-2022

News

New Tires & Service Products We Saw at SEMA & AAPEX
TechForce-1400 TechForce-1400

Executive Interviews

TechForce CEO: The Tech Shortage Will Pass if the Industry Steps Up Now
CEMB-2-hit-wheel-balancer CEMB-2-hit-wheel-balancer

News

CEMB’s 2-Hit Wheel Balancer Looks to ‘Transform’ Balancing
Connect
Tire Review Magazine