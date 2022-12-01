Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve partner for the 12th consecutive year in support of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s airship bases in California, Florida and Ohio. Each event will allow the public to donate to the foundation while enjoying an up-close and personal view of the Goodyear Blimp.

This year marks the 12th year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at its Goodyear Blimp bases, which have collectively delivered almost 200,000 toys and over $525,000 to benefit Toys for Tots, according to Goodyear.

On Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m. and Dec. 2-4 from 2-7 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to get a behind-the-scenes look before dropping off their donation to the foundation. Contributions in Florida will take place on Dec. 10 from 1-5 p.m. during open house tours of the hangar. The California event on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. allows registered attendees to receive guided tours of the base.