Goodyear Recognized by GM, Ford for Excellence in Original Equipment

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has been recognized as a top performing global supplier by both The Ford Motor Company and General Motors for achieving high levels of excellence in the industry as an original equipment supplier.

Goodyear was honored as a top performing global supplier with Ford’s World Excellence Award May 21 at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards in Dearborn, Michigan. Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs, presented Goodyear with the award.

Goodyear was recognized for exceeding expectations as a supplier and achieving the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery, the company says.

Goodyear also received the GM Supplier of the Year award for the second consecutive year during the General Motors 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held May 15 in Detroit.

The General Motors Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.