Ford Professional Service Network Announces New Rewards, Benefits

Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD) recently announced changes to its wholesale-parts program for independent repair facilities.

Enhanced for 2019, the Ford Professional Service Network (PSN) now will offer a new level of rewards for Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft customers and their businesses, all at no cost to the installer.

“We regularly speak with our independent-repair-facility customers to learn more about their business, challenges, expectations and support needs,” said Reed Van Tiem, Ford PSN marketing manager. “As part of our ongoing efforts to tailor our program to address those issues, we wanted to find more ways to say ‘thanks’ for our customers’ loyalty to Ford, Motorcraft and Omnicraft parts. We are thrilled to offer even more exciting and valuable rewards to come from the Ford Professional Service Network.”

The updated PSN program has a tiered membership structure, featuring a standard base program along with a new PSN Elite level of membership. Beginning January 1, loyal customers were eligible to become Ford PSN Elite members, gaining access to exclusive benefits, at no cost to the customer.

“Elite members will have access to so many more benefits that go beyond rewards – with incentives to help them, their employees and their businesses,” said John Hanighen, Ford global aftermarket business director.

Included among the benefits of PSN membership are: