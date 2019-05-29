News/Hankook Tire
May 29, 2019

Hankook Tire a General Motors 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

Hankook-Tire-GM

Hankook Tire was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held May 15 in Detroit.

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries.

This is the third time Hankook Tire has received the award.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.

