Goodyear Expands its Electric Vehicle Tire Portfolio

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced the launch of the all-new Goodyear ElectricDrive all-season tire and two new sizes for its ultra-high performance tire, the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT. With the addition of four new sizes to its EV tire lineup, Goodyear says the ElectricDrive is now a fit for 44% more battery electric vehicles operating in the U.S. today.

According to Goodyear, its ElectricDrive tires are engineered with a load index to account for the heavier load capacity of EVs and feature SoundComfort technology designed to help reduce the level of interior vehicle noise. The new EV tire also features a tread compound for all-season traction and long-lasting tread life, while an asymmetric tread pattern provides handling for wet or dry road conditions.

Additionally, Goodyear launched two new sizes for its ElectricDrive GT tire that was originally introduced in December 2021.

Goodyear says the ElectricDriveTM GT comes with a 40,000-mile tread life limited warranty, W speed rating and is now available in sizes 255/45R19 104W XL, 235/45R18 98W XL and 235/40R19 96W XL.