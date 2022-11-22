fbpx
Connect with us

Tires

Goodyear Adds Wrangler HT Tire to Light Truck Lineup

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has added the Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT to its Wrangler light truck tire lineup. Goodyear says its Wrangler Workhorse HT provides all-season traction, a confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile.

Advertisement

Backed with a 60,000-mile treadwear limited warranty, the Wrangler Workhorse HT features a long-wearing tread compound designed to deliver tread life and traction in wet, dry and light snow driving conditions, the company says.

The Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT is available in 34 sizes and is compatible with a wide range of today’s most popular sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-up trucks, Goodyear says.

Goodyear said its Wrangler Workhorse HT tires are a good choice for a number of all-terrain vehicles, including the Ford Explorer, Escape and F-Series; the Chevrolet Silverado, Traverse and Tahoe; the Toyota Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner; the GMC Acadia, Yukon and Sierra; and the Honda CR-V, Odyssey and Pilot.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tires: Cooper Unveils Largest Tire in its Discoverer Rugged Trek Line

Tires: Continental Tire Launches ExtremeContact Sport02

Tires: BKT Launches EM 933 Super Excavating Tire

Tires: Kenda Unveils Vezda Touring 4S, its First ‘Four-Season’ Offering

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Adds Wrangler HT Tire to Light Truck Lineup

on

Comparing Trends in All-Season and All-Weather Tire Segments

on

Continental Debuts Enthusiast-Driven ExtremeContact Sport 02

on

BKT Tires Launches Agrimaxfactor Tire For Tractors
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Pacific Industries Inc.

American Pacific Industries Inc.
Phone: 800-944-8414Fax: 661-702-0292
27413 Tourney Rd., Ste.200, Valencia CA 91355
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sailun-ERANGE-Test-3-1400 Sailun-ERANGE-Test-3-1400

Tires

Sailun Tire Shows Off ERange EV Tire Capabilities in the Hollywood Hills

Commercial Tires

Global Tire Manufacturer Ralson Enters US TBR Market

Tires

Hercules Launches TIS TT1 Max Traction Mud-Terrain Tire

Tires

Continental Tire Launches ExtremeContact Sport02
Connect
Tire Review Magazine