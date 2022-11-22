Goodyear Adds Wrangler HT Tire to Light Truck Lineup

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has added the Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT to its Wrangler light truck tire lineup. Goodyear says its Wrangler Workhorse HT provides all-season traction, a confident ride and the strength to go the extra mile.

Backed with a 60,000-mile treadwear limited warranty, the Wrangler Workhorse HT features a long-wearing tread compound designed to deliver tread life and traction in wet, dry and light snow driving conditions, the company says.

The Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse HT is available in 34 sizes and is compatible with a wide range of today’s most popular sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-up trucks, Goodyear says.

Goodyear said its Wrangler Workhorse HT tires are a good choice for a number of all-terrain vehicles, including the Ford Explorer, Escape and F-Series; the Chevrolet Silverado, Traverse and Tahoe; the Toyota Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner; the GMC Acadia, Yukon and Sierra; and the Honda CR-V, Odyssey and Pilot.