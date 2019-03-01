News/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
March 1, 2019

Goodyear Cuts Jobs at Danville Plant

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Goodyear Cuts Jobs at Danville Plant

Maxxis Tires Launches Accelerate Associate Dealer Program

New England Tire and Service Association Announces 30th Trade Show & Convention

Register Now for the VAA 2019 Convention

Arnott Introduces Rear Aftermarket Air Suspension Replacement Strut For 2011-’18 Jaguar XJ

AME International Introduces Programmable Cordless Torque Gun Series

Tire Dealers: See If Your Business is Eligible for this New Tax Deduction

Kumho Tire, Atlanta Hawks Celebrate National Mentoring Month

ATD’s Tire Pros Welcomes 9 New Franchise Locations

Vogue Tyre Announces February Sales Event

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. announced it will eliminate 60 positions at its manufacturing facility in Danville, Virginia.

A Goodyear spokesperson told VirginiaFirst.com that the layoffs come as the company “continually adjusts staffing levels to operate as efficiently as possible.” These layoffs come after the company announced the elimination of 13 salaried positions at the plant, GoDanRiver.com reported.

In its year-end financial results, Goodyear reported a 5% drop in sales compared to a year ago as well as a drop in segment operating income. Yet Goodyear’s 2018 sales were $15.5 billion, up 1% from the prior year, driven by improvements in price/mix, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation, according to its financial reports.

 

 

 

Show Full Article