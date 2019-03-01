Goodyear Cuts Jobs at Danville Plant

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. announced it will eliminate 60 positions at its manufacturing facility in Danville, Virginia.

A Goodyear spokesperson told VirginiaFirst.com that the layoffs come as the company “continually adjusts staffing levels to operate as efficiently as possible.” These layoffs come after the company announced the elimination of 13 salaried positions at the plant, GoDanRiver.com reported.

In its year-end financial results, Goodyear reported a 5% drop in sales compared to a year ago as well as a drop in segment operating income. Yet Goodyear’s 2018 sales were $15.5 billion, up 1% from the prior year, driven by improvements in price/mix, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation, according to its financial reports.