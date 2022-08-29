Connect with us

News

Hankook Tire Plans $1.6B Expansion of Clarksville, Tennesse Plant

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Hankook Tire announced that its board of directors approved a $1.6 billion investment to expand its Clarksville, Tennessee plant. The investment includes the previously planned phase two expansion that will double the production capacity of Hankook’s passenger car and light truck (PC/LT) tires and adds a phase three expansion with the company’s first U.S. production of truck bus and radial (TBR) tires. Hankook says the addition of the phase three expansion project will bring 400 more jobs to the Clarksville area, for a total of 1,200 new jobs overall.

Advertisement

Since Hankook’s Tennessee plant opened in October 2017, the company says it has produced 5.5 million tires annually for the North American market and generated 950 jobs. The North American market accounted for more than 28% of total Hankook Tire sales in 2021.

Hankook is expected to break ground on the new plant in early 2023, subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and other conditions. Tire production for the new phases of the plant will begin by Q4 2024, and the plant reach full capacity by early 2026, according to Hankook.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Alligator Sens.it RS Sensors Compatible with More Vehicles

People: ATD Names Moid Alwy as Chief Supply Chain Officer

News: Restored Locomotive to Help Nokian Tyres Transport Raw Materials

Executive Interviews: Continental Focuses on Adding Value to Dealers Amid Economic Uncertainty￼

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Plans $1.6B Expansion of Clarksville, Tennesse Plant

on

Autel Releases Remote Expert Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

on

GALGO Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

on

Hunter Engineering Wins Four PTEN 2022 Innovation Awards
Connect with us

Trending Now

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Service: Hunter Engineering Offers Consumable Parts Ordering on Website

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP
Contact: Suprit ShahPhone: +91-207-119-9119Phone: +91-207-119-9119Fax: +91-207-119-9199
S 70/a Rashmi Industrial Estate, Pune 411040
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Continental Tire Showcases New Partnerships, New Taglines & Dealer Tools
Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store

News

Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business
Bridgestone-Tier-4-Autonomous-vehicles Bridgestone-Tier-4-Autonomous-vehicles

News

Bridgestone Invests in $300 Million Green Autonomous Driving Project

News

GT Radial Driver Kazuya Taguchi Wins Formula DRIFT in St. Louis
Connect
Tire Review Magazine