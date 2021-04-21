Connect with us
Blimp-RRHOF-contest

News

Goodyear Launches ‘From Garage to Glory’ Talent Search

The winning entrant will perform live on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Fest in Cleveland.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company have launched “From Garage to Glory,” a nationwide talent search that will give aspiring musicians or bands a chance to perform live on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Fest, $10,000 and more.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Now through May 16, amateur solo artists and bands can enter the contest by visiting FromGarageToGlory.com, submitting an original song and telling the story behind its inspiration. Following the submission period, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a panel of select judges will choose three finalists, giving music fans the chance to vote online for their favorite entry from June 21 through July 16.

The From Garage to Glory contest will conclude in October 2021, when the winning entrant performs live on stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Fest in Cleveland.

Fittingly, the From Garage to Glory program extends the home-state pride of two supporting Rock & Roll Hall of Fame partners, each sharing in principles of drive, determination and community: Goodyear and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Earlier this year, the Cavaliers and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame introduced the team’s City Edition uniform and specially designed court, which reflect the spirit of Cleveland’s rock & roll roots. Since 2017, Goodyear’s iconic Wingfoot logo has been featured on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ jerseys as part of Goodyear’s team sponsorship.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Hankook Tire Wins Two iF Design Awards in 2021

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Partner with Tekmetric

News: Continental Expands Construction Tire Sizes

News: Tuffy Tire Partners with Central Florida MDA

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Launches 'From Garage to Glory' Talent Search

on

Hankook UHP Tires Chosen as OE on Porsche 718 Models

on

KYB Receives Marketing Award from The Group

on

GT Radial is the Official Tire of 2021 Prospec Championship
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.
Contact: Tarang SrivastavaPhone: +1 980-616-1931
,
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct

News

Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct
Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies

News

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution
FRAM-True-Air FRAM-True-Air

News

Fram Releases New TrueAir Cabin Air Filter
Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering

News

Yokohama Tire Opening New Dallas Distribution Center
Connect
Tire Review Magazine