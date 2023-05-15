 Goodwood Partners with Pirelli for Festival of Speed

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Goodwood Partners with Pirelli for Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed secures Pirelli as its exclusive tire sponsor in multi-year deal.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-partnership-goodwood-

The Goodwood Estate announced a multi-year partnership with Pirelli to be the exclusive tire partner for The Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from July 13-16. The company has been the exclusive tire partner to F1 since 2011 and is also the supplier to the World Rally Championship.

Related Articles

Pirelli will be present at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with two exhibition spaces that will illustrate key elements of the company: 150-year history, racing spirit, and sustainability. One of the spaces will be dedicated to the P Zero family of tires, where three new products will be previewed to mark the imminent renewal of Pirelli’s entire high-end range, the company says.

You May Also Like

Continental Roffler Charity Cadwell
CEAT-safety-inspection
Team-Yokohama-Mexico
News

Bridgestone Awards Top Students at Maplewood High School

Bridgestone honored top students preparing for careers in the automotive service industry and offered one a part-time position at an area Firestone Complete Auto Care store.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-awards

Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone) announced a three-year extension of its relationship with the Maplewood High School Automotive Training Center while honoring this year’s top students during a ceremony at Bridgestone Tower.

The program’s top student was offered a part-time position at a local Firestone Complete Auto Care store and received a professional technician toolkit. Seven other students demonstrating a commitment to careers in the automotive service industry also received awards. Following the ceremony, students and their families were invited to engage with Bridgestone teammates during a career fair and mentorship breakout groups.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Recognized by Children’s of Alabama

The company donated $1 for every oil change completed at Alabama locations throughout the month of April.

By Christian Hinton
Express-Oil-donations
Yokohama Tire and Electrify Expo Partner on EV Section

Yokohama is the presenting sponsor of ‘Electrify Showoff Driven by Yokohama.’

By Christian Hinton
electrify-showoff
Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

The semi-annual specification update includes new and existing models.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-WinAlign
Four North Dakota-Based Tires Plus Stores Rebrand to Trusted Tire

Four Tires Plus locations in North Dakota owned by Jarid Lundeen have rebranded to Trusted Tire & Auto.

By Christian Hinton
Trusted Tire Auto

Other Posts

Continental Upgrades Test Track Infrastructure for EVs

Continental expanded its EV charging infrastructure at the Uvalde, TX test site to accommodate a growing number of EV tire tests.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-EV-Infrastructure
Epicor Donates $100K to Northwood University

Northwood University received funding from Epicor to establish a new automotive lab for training.

By Christian Hinton
Epicor-Sloan
Bartec Releases New Software for TPMS Battery Condition Tester

With the latest software, Bartec said a technician can test the condition of the TPMS sensors in all wheel positions at once.

By Christian Hinton
BARTEC-TPMS
Yokohama Completes Acquisition of Trelleborg Wheel Systems

According to the manufacturer, the TWS acquisition is part of its strategic initiatives to expand its OHT business.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-TWS