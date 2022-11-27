Gfk Hires Monro Tire Vet as Account Director for POS Tires Team

Matthew Wright joins Gfk as the new account director for the U.S. POS Tracking panel. According to Gfk, Wright spent 15 years in key category management and product development positions at Monro and Discount Tire.

Gfk says Wright will support its POS Tires retail panel, assisting in key functions such as merchandising, assortment, pricing, and category management.

Most recently, Wright says he worked as tire category manager at Monro, leading a team of analysts responsible for the product screen of over 1,300 locations, ensuring proper assortment based on consumer and local trends and demographics. He also played a key role in the company’s pricing strategy.

Earlier, Wright spent 13 years at Discount Tire, holding regional product marketing and product development positions before becoming senior sales and marketing analyst on the category management team. He led multiple tire categories – including CUV, PLT, Passenger, and Winter – managing retail pricing, product assortment and development.