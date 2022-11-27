fbpx
Connect with us
Wright-headshot

People

Gfk Hires Monro Tire Vet as Account Director for POS Tires Team

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Matthew Wright joins Gfk as the new account director for the U.S. POS Tracking panel. According to Gfk, Wright spent 15 years in key category management and product development positions at Monro and Discount Tire.

Advertisement

Gfk says Wright will support its POS Tires retail panel, assisting in key functions such as merchandising, assortment, pricing, and category management.

Most recently, Wright says he worked as tire category manager at Monro, leading a team of analysts responsible for the product screen of over 1,300 locations, ensuring proper assortment based on consumer and local trends and demographics. He also played a key role in the company’s pricing strategy.

Earlier, Wright spent 13 years at Discount Tire, holding regional product marketing and product development positions before becoming senior sales and marketing analyst on the category management team. He led multiple tire categories – including CUV, PLT, Passenger, and Winter – managing retail pricing, product assortment and development.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick

People: Bartec USA Expands Field Service Team with Adrian Fiondella

People: Ted Hughes Named AWDA Executive Director

People: CMA Adds John Lynch as Regional Sales Manager

Advertisement

on

Gfk Hires Monro Tire Vet as Account Director for POS Tires Team

on

Kenneth Douglass Joins Bartec USA

on

Auto Care Association Promotes New VP of Standards and Digital

on

TIA Names Roy Littlefield IV VP of Government Affairs
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Continental Names New Head of U.S. Replacement Truck Tires

People

TIA Names Roy Littlefield IV VP of Government Affairs

People

Auto Care Association Promotes New VP of Standards and Digital
Bartec-douglass Bartec-douglass

People

Kenneth Douglass Joins Bartec USA
Connect
Tire Review Magazine