fbpx
Connect with us
financial results

News

Monro Outlines Results After Divestiture of Wholesale Divison

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Monro announced its financial results, which underscored a decrease in sales, but an improvement from approximately 300 of the company’s small or underperforming stores, for its second quarter which ended Sept. 24.

Advertisement

“While our topline results do not fully reflect the good work of all of our teammates, we continued to make progress on our overall strategy in the second quarter,” said Mike Broderick, president and chief executive officer of Monro. “Led by approximately 10% growth in our small or underperforming stores, comparable store sales increased by approximately 1%, with momentum building as the quarter progressed. Our partnership with American Tire Distributors allowed us to reposition our tire assortment to give our customers the right tire at the right price. Supported by strong performance in our tire category as well as improving trends in our service categories, we are seeing positive signs that the consumer deferral cycle might be coming to an end. The strengthening sequential demand that we saw in the second quarter has continued into fiscal October, with our preliminary comparable store sales up 3.7%.”

Advertisement

According to Monro, sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 25, 2023 (“fiscal 2023”) decreased 5.1% to $329.8 million, as compared to $347.7 million for the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 26, 2022 (“fiscal 2022”). The company said the total sales decline of $17.9 million was due to the divestiture of the company’s wholesale tire and distribution assets in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Not all bad news, though – as sales from new stores increased by $8.1 million, primarily from recent acquisitions.

Monro also said operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $23.5 million, or 7.1% of sales, as compared to $34.5 million, or 9.9% of sales in the prior year period. The company said net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $13.1 million, as compared to $21.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

Advertisement

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company also closed six stores. Monro said it ended the quarter with 1,297 company-operated stores and 80 franchised locations.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: GMB Launches New Product Categories in Time for AAPEX 2022

News: Wheel & Tire Council to Honor Industry Leaders at SEMA

News: Toyo Tire’s Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation

News: EVs Immersed Throughout 2022 SEMA Show

Advertisement

on

Monro Outlines Results After Divestiture of Wholesale Divison

on

Delinte Expands with a Full TBR Product Lineup

on

Giti Tire Plans to Make a Splash at SEMA

on

AAPEX Show 2022: Full List of Events, Locations for Networking
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

TPMS: Don’t Let the Causes of TPMS Corrosion Cost Your Customers

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Online Tire Outlet

Contact: Peter BostanianPhone: 3038354040
21339 Saticoy Street, Canoga Park CA 91304
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail
Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400 Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400

News

Southern Tire Mart’s Acquisition Train Keeps on Chuggin’
RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson

News

RoboTire Begins Aggressive Rollout
Chris-Han-Nexen-Tire-president-CEO Chris-Han-Nexen-Tire-president-CEO

News

Nexen Highlights Changes to Support Customer Growth
Connect
Tire Review Magazine