Connect with us
Discount Tire Pit Pass

News

Discount Tire Launches New Pit Pass Concept Store

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Discount Tire has chosen the Atlanta metro area as the location of its first Pit Pass concept store. The Discount Tire Pit Pass concept is a new retail experience designed to integrate technologies, including embedded tire scanners, digital displays, online ordering and appointment-focused booking, with speedy tire and wheel services from the comfort of a customer’s vehicle in a drive-thru experience. The initial Discount Tire Pit Pass concept store is in Flowery Branch, Georgia, just south of the intersection of Interstate 985 and Highway 53, Discount Tire says.

Advertisement

The Discount Tire Pit Pass concept store features an approximate 5,000-square-foot ground floor footprint and 2,600 square feet of subsurface workspace and is markedly different from the traditional tire shop, Discount Tire says.

As customers enter a drive-thru lane with a covered canopy, they are greeted by a Discount Tire employee to confirm the services scheduled and are then guided by the employee and digital displays to one of three bays. Similar to a racetrack pit crew and fully visible to the customer, Discount Tire’s expert technicians are using the latest technologies, including embedded tire scanners that evaluate tread depth and tire condition and Zebra mobile devices to complete services. Digital displays give each customer’s vehicle status in real-time and allow tire technicians to share updates and product or service recommendations. The entire experience will enable customers the option to remain in their vehicle.

Advertisement

“Our goal is to meet the busy lifestyle of today’s modern customer and get them taken care of faster and with more personal convenience,” said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. “The new Pit Pass concept store is a great testament to innovation that follows putting the customer first, just as we have done for decades to offer an inviting, easy and safe experience.”

Customers visiting the Discount Tire Pit Pass concept store are encouraged to shop for tires and wheels online and book an appointment in advance using the Discount Tire mobile app or DiscountTire.com to save time. Customers who prefer to shop on-site can visit the Discount Tire Pit Pass concept store, drive over the embedded tire scanners and receive information about their tires’ condition. The digital displays in the drive-thru experience give customers access to Discount Tire’s exclusive tire guide, Treadwell, which can provide customers with a self-guided experience and the same personalized recommendation they would receive from an associate.

Advertisement

Discount Tire’s Pit Pass concept store also offers a new experience for customers who need their tire pressure checked. With after-hours functionality, customers can receive a digital readout of their tire conditions from the displays in the drive-thru experience and make informed decisions about tire maintenance, replacement or scheduling a service appointment.

“The expansion of the buy-online trend for tire and wheel purchases creates an opportunity to test new ways to meet the changing needs customers expect today. Pit Pass allows us to meet these needs and potentially change the traditional tire, wheel, and service experience moving forward,” said Williams.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Tyres International Opens New Warehouse in Georgia

News: Hankook Tire, Formula E Partner on New iOn Race Tire Launch

News: Dexterity and Sumitomo Partner on Next Generation of Robots

News: Bridgestone Endorses TCS Technologies as Preferred Software Provider

Advertisement

on

Discount Tire Launches New Pit Pass Concept Store

on

Pirelli North America Continues Rebelle Rally Sponsorship

on

RoboTire Begins Aggressive Rollout

on

The Road to AAPEX Ep. 3: You Wouldn’t Believe Who and What You’ll See on Route 66
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.
Contact: Tarang SrivastavaPhone: +1 980-616-1931
,
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Ecore Invests in New Tire Recycling Facility

News

Bridgestone Announces Price Increase up to 15% on Select Tires

News

ATD Completes Sale of NTD to Groupe Touchette
Telle Tire Top Shop Winner Telle Tire Top Shop Winner

News

Telle Tire & Auto Centers Named 2022 Top Shop Winner
Connect
Tire Review Magazine