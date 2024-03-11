General Tire reveals spring promotion for G-Max, AltiMax tires

General Tire revealed its spring promotion for select passenger vehicle tires. Starting March 1 and lasting through April 30, with the purchase of four qualifying passenger General Tires, customers will receive up to a $70 Visa prepaid card. Tires eligible for the $70 rebate include the summer, ultra-high performance G-Max RS and the all-season, ultra-high performance G-Max AS07. The all-season, touring AltiMax RT45 and AltiMax 365 AW are eligible for a $60 rebate.

Customers who use their General Tire credit card can save up to an additional $70 on qualifying tire models, the company said.