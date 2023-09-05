 General Tire Announces Fall Promotion for Light Truck and SUV Tires

General Tire Announces Fall Promotion for Light Truck and SUV Tires

The fall promotion extends to a selection of General Tire lines, including the all-season mud-terrain Grabber X3.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Gift card stock

As the temperature begins to drop, General Tire announced it is gearing up for its fall promotion. From Sept. 1-Oct.31, when a customer purchases four qualifying General Tire light truck and SUV tires, they will be rewarded with a Visa prepaid card worth up to $100.

The fall promotion extends to a selection of General Tire lines, including the all-season mud-terrain Grabber X3.

Here is the breakdown of the Visa prepaid card rewards:

  • Purchase Grabber X3 or Grabber A/TX tires, receive a $100 Visa prepaid card;
  • Opt for Grabber APT, Grabber HTS60 or Grabber UHP tires, and you will still receive a $70 Visa prepaid card;
  • The AltiMax 365AW, AltiMax Arctic12, Grabber Arctic & Arctic LT, and Grabber HD & HD Van tires make customers eligible for a $50 Visa prepaid card.

