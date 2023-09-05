General Tire Announces Fall Promotion for Light Truck and SUV Tires

As the temperature begins to drop, General Tire announced it is gearing up for its fall promotion. From Sept. 1-Oct.31, when a customer purchases four qualifying General Tire light truck and SUV tires, they will be rewarded with a Visa prepaid card worth up to $100.

The fall promotion extends to a selection of General Tire lines, including the all-season mud-terrain Grabber X3.

Here is the breakdown of the Visa prepaid card rewards: