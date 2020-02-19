General Tire Launches First Earthmover Tires at OTR Conference

General Tire has returned to the OTR market launching its first V.ply earthmoving tires. The new range of earthmoving tires is built for customers looking for durability and great value, Continental Tire says.

The new General Tire TE188, a bi-directional multipurpose tire, will debut in the U.S. market at the Tire Industry Association‘s Off-The-Road Conference. The annual OTR Conference brings together hundreds of tire industry professionals to participate in educational sessions and networking opportunities. This year’s conference will be held Feb. 19-22 in Indian Wells, California.

The General Tire V.ply earthmoving range is comprised of six tires for loaders, articulated dump trucks (ADTs), rigid dump trucks (RDTs) and scrapers. All six tires feature V.ply technology, Continental says. The tires include:

General TE65: A low aspect ratio, wide base tire for wheel loaders and dozers operating in heavy-duty dig and load operations;

A low aspect ratio, wide base tire for wheel loaders and dozers operating in heavy-duty dig and load operations; General TE191: Heavy-duty wheel loader tire for dig and load operations;

wheel loader tire for dig and load operations; General TE6 : Bi-directional L3 tire ideal for compact loader applications;

: Bi-directional L3 tire ideal for compact loader applications; General TE188 : A bi-directional multipurpose earthmoving tire for use on ADTs, RDTs, loaders and scrapers;

: A bi-directional multipurpose earthmoving tire for use on ADTs, RDTs, loaders and scrapers; General TE132: A wide base non-directional tire designed for dump trucks in harsh off-road conditions;

A wide base non-directional tire designed for dump trucks in harsh off-road conditions; General TE11: Rugged tire design primarily used for grading services up to six miles per hour

Originally inspired by racing tire design, V.ply technology enhances cross-ply technology with multiple cords arranged in a recognizable V-shape. The V.ply technology combines robustness and tire stability with rim seat, force transmission and steering response in demanding vehicle operations, Continental says. Up to 22 layers of high-resistance polymer fiber, aligned in a V-pattern and embedded in up to three wire beads, deliver a sturdy tire construction. The V.ply construction technology contributes to strong sidewalls and protection against tire punctures and cuts, the company says.