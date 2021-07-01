Connect with us
Fountain-Tire-65-Giveaways

News

Fountain Tire Celebrates 65 Years with Two Programs

The company says through “65 Days of Giveaways,” customers have the opportunity to win $100,000 worth of prizes between June 7 and August 10.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

In celebration of 65 years in business, Fountain Tire has launched two programs to say thanks to its customers and employees. An external contest, “65 Days of Giveaways,” and an internal campaign to raise awareness of the company’s longevity while offering prizes through this summer.

Advertisement

The company says through “65 Days of Giveaways,” customers have the opportunity to win $100,000 worth of prizes between June 7 and August 10. Every day, they can visit fountaintire65.com, click on a virtual bay door to reveal that day’s prize and enter for a chance to win it instantly. According to the company, prizes revealed to date include a set of four Goodyear tires, NBA game tickets to see the Toronto Raptors, Air MIles reward miles and a motorsport experience for two at the Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver, British Columbia. An additional grand prize will be awarded on the program’s final day.

Advertisement

Internally, the 65th-anniversary celebration engages associates at Fountain Tire’s corporate head office and across its 160 locally owned and operated stores. Associates are asked to submit photos of their summer adventures and participate in weekly photo challenges highlighting Fountain Tire spirit and community involvement, the company says. There is also a regional challenge to help “Bill,” a special 65th-anniversary statue, journey to as many Fountain Tire locations as possible.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Tire Discounters Unveils Franchising Program

News: Akebono Releases Brake Pad Kit for Toyota and Lexus Models

News: ASE Launches Spanish-Language Option on Website

News: Hankook Reveals Americans’ Top Car Confessions

Advertisement

on

Fountain Tire Celebrates 65 Years with Two Programs

on

Tire Review Wishes You a Happy Independence Day

on

AAPEX 2021 Opens Nominations for Service and Repair Awards

on

VIP Tires & Service Opens Third Vermont Location
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g’s New Podcast & Reflections from His Career

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

TireHub

TireHub
Contact: Jeanette ChenPhone: (833) 847-3482Phone: (866) 418-0682
1 Ravinia Drive NE, Suite 1300, Dunwoody GA 30346
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Steven-Leffler-Suburban-Tire Steven-Leffler-Suburban-Tire

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Steve Leffler, Suburban Tire
goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Completes Acquisition of Cooper Tire
Continental-Appointments Continental-Appointments

People

Continental Appoints Leaders for U.S. Commercial Tire Unit
goodyear-ceo goodyear-ceo

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Strengthens Global Position
Connect
Tire Review Magazine