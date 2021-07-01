Fountain Tire Celebrates 65 Years with Two Programs

In celebration of 65 years in business, Fountain Tire has launched two programs to say thanks to its customers and employees. An external contest, “65 Days of Giveaways,” and an internal campaign to raise awareness of the company’s longevity while offering prizes through this summer.

Advertisement

The company says through “65 Days of Giveaways,” customers have the opportunity to win $100,000 worth of prizes between June 7 and August 10. Every day, they can visit fountaintire65.com, click on a virtual bay door to reveal that day’s prize and enter for a chance to win it instantly. According to the company, prizes revealed to date include a set of four Goodyear tires, NBA game tickets to see the Toronto Raptors, Air MIles reward miles and a motorsport experience for two at the Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver, British Columbia. An additional grand prize will be awarded on the program’s final day.

Advertisement