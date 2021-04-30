Fountain Tire Names MVP at Virtual Convention

The annual Fountain Tire Owners’ Convention, held virtually, recently recognized tire industry leaders in Canada. Jaecen Aspa, local owner of the Terrace, BC Fountain Tire, received the top accolade of Most Valuable Player.

Aspa, who partnered in the Terrace store in 2017, grew the local business by 28% over the past year and expanded services in nearby communities of Kitimat and Prince Rupert. The company says his problem-solving attitude and calm demeanor are cited as secrets to his success in building relationships with associates, partners and commercial, fleet and retail customers alike.

Under Fountain Tire’s partnership model, managers own 50% equity in their stores. Awarded annually since 2004, the Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across Fountain Tire’s network of 160 locations. Nominees are graded on several business success markers, including leadership, community involvement, customer relationships and safety.

Additional awards were granted to: Matthew Whittaker of Lethbridge, AB, Most Improved Mixed; Bill Else of Mission, BC, Most Improved Retail; and, Devin Beck of Swift Current, SK, Rookie of the Year.