Falken Tire RI191

Commercial Tires

Falken Tire Launches RI191 All-Position Tire

Falken Tires says the RI191 expands its commercial product lineup to meet increasing demand for the fast-growing 19.5 segment.

Tire Review Staff

Sumitomo Rubber North America has introduced the Falken RI191, a new all-position tire built to handle high scrub delivery routes, and engineered to deliver long tread life and even wear, the company says.

Falken Tires said it has expanded its commercial product line-up to meet increasing demand for the fast-growing 19.5 segment. The Falken RI191 offers high-mileage capability for aggressive, high-scrub applications as well as a four-rib design, shallow tread sipes and an all-new carbon particle cap compound made possible by Falken’s 4-D Nano Technology. Falken says these elements come together to promote increased tread life and healthy, even wear over time.

“Falken’s field engineers conducted three years’ worth of extensive testing to maximize the performance of the RI191. We’re pleased to have developed this top-of-the-line delivery tire, and we’re thrilled to offer it to our commercial customers,” said Raul Garcia, product planning, commercial truck and bus tires.

Additional highlights of the RI191 include up to a 16-ply rating, 17-18/32-in. tread depth and a 75-81 mph speed rating, Falken says. A stone defense feature in the center groove allows for casing protection and aids in urban and on-highway applications.

The company said the RI191 will be available for customer orders starting August 2020.

