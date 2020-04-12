Connect with us

Sumitomo Launches Web-Based COVID-19 Dealer Forum

To help keep its dealer network current on all activities related to the COVID-19 impact on the tire industry, Sumitomo Rubber North America Inc. (SRNA) will launch a bi-monthly 45-60 minute internet-based SRNA COVID-19 Dealer Resource Forum effective April 14.

SRNA brand Falken Tires will be central to the discussion, as SRNA executives intend on reaching out to direct and associate dealers to cover trending issues and provide market data. Divisions to be included in the discussions are consumer tires, truck and bus radial (TBR) and original equipment, as well as Dunlop motorcycle tires.

SRNA direct and associate dealers will be receiving invitations to the forum.

