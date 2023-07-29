Federated to Sponsor World of Outlaws Ironman 55

Federated Auto Parts will be the title sponsor of the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55 World of Outlaws race held Aug. 5 at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway in Pevely, Missouri.

“We are honored to once again sponsor one of the premier World of Outlaws races, the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55,” J.R. Bishop, director of event marketing and member services for Federated, said. “We have hospitality planned for our members and their customers, and we will also have some of our ‘Suite-Stakes’ contest winners in attendance, so we know it will be a fun night for all involved. We are also looking forward to Logan Schuchart driving Shark Racing’s No. 1 Federated Auto Parts sprint car in the Ironman.”

Federated is in the first of a multi-year agreement to sponsor the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car work area and select races as well as serve as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Nationals. At every World of Outlaws Sprint Car race this season, the work area at each track is designated as the Federated Car Care Work Zone.

This season, Federated is also an associate sponsor on the Shark Racing car driven by Schuchart. The Federated brand will be on the nose wing of Schuchart’s car for a majority of the season and Federated will be the primary sponsor of select races, including the Ironman 55. So far this season, Schuchart has two World of Outlaws victories and is in the top five in the points standings.