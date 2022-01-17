Myers Tire Supply Joins Federated Auto Parts

Myers Tire Supply, a business unit of Myers Industries, Inc ., joined Federated Auto Parts this month. Myers says the partnership will grow service offerings and increase customer value for both Myers Tire Supply and Federated with enhancements in training, product offering and an extended network support.

“On behalf of the Federated staff and membership, I am pleased to welcome our newest member, Myers Tire Supply. We look forward to supporting the needs of this great organization along with those of their customers,” said Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts Distributors, Inc.

Paul Johnson, business vice president of Myers Distribution, also highlighted the opportunity that will come from the partnership.

“We’re truly excited to join North America’s premier auto parts program distribution group,” he said. “I believe Myers Tire Supply and our affiliates – Tuffy Manufacturing and Myers Tire Supply International – will benefit greatly by joining forces with some of the industry’s best auto aftermarket distributors.”