Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) announced the acquisition of four Tire Discounters properties for $9.1 million via sale-leaseback transaction. Tire Discounters currently operates in over 200 retail locations and growing.

The properties are located in Virginia (2), Georgia (1), and Ohio (1), and are corporate-operated under long-term, triple net leases. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.