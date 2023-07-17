 FCPT Announces Sale-Leaseback of Two Tire Discounters Stores

Four Corners Property Trust acquired two Tire Discounters properties for $5.3 million.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake-agreement

Four Corners Property Trust, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of net-leased restaurant and retail properties, acquired two Tire Discounters properties for $5.3 million via sale-leaseback transaction.

Tire Discounters currently operates over 200 retail locations. The properties are located in North Carolina and Virginia and are corporate-operated under long-term, triple-net leases. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

