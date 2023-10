Sumitomo Rubber North America will increase prices in the US and Canada on select Falken passenger and light truck products up to 6%. The price change will be effective Nov. 1, 2023. Falken Brand Medium Truck changes will have inline adjustments at the item and pattern levels.

Products with the Minimum Advertised Pricing program will be updated to reflect changes.

Price changes may vary across specific products, channels and countries for Falken passenger, light truck and medium truck.