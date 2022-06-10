Connect with us

Sumitomo Rubber North America Announces Price Increases

Sumitomo Rubber North America will increase prices in the US and Canada on Falken-brand passenger, light truck and medium truck products and implement online adjustments on a per-size basis. The price increase will be effective July 1, 2022.

Sumitomo says several factors have driven the need for this price increase including increased costs in both transportation and labor, raw materials in addition to other market factors.

