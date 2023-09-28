Falken Debuts Aklimate All-Weather Touring Tire

Falken Tires has introduced its first all-weather touring tire: the all-new Aklimate. Blending the characteristics of an all-season with those of a winter tire, the severe-snow-rated Aklimate provides increased traction in cold temperatures and winter conditions while allowing drivers to maintain the convenience of utilizing one set of tires year-round, the company said.

Falken said it leaned on its Advanced 4D Nano Design technology to develop a new rubber compound that delivers an ideal balance of wet handling, snow traction, and tread life. The company said Aklimate’s tread pattern was designed to combine optimized sipe depths with tread pattern rigidity, ensuring traction throughout the life of the tire. Additionally, Falken said its Canyon Groove Technology enhances braking performance in the snow while helping to maintain a comfortable, quiet ride.

Aklimate comes with a 65,000-mile limited tread life warranty along with Falken’s road hazard protection and 30-day ride guarantees.

Available in a total of 88 sizes, with available rim sizing of 15 to 22 inches, Aklimate was designed to complement a variety of vehicles, from sedans to SUVs to modern electric vehicles. Popular fitments include Chevrolet Suburban/Tahoe, Chrysler Pacifica, Ford Explorer, Honda Civic, Hyundai Kona, Lexus RX, Mercedes Benz GLC, Nissan Versa, Subaru Forester, and Toyota Camry.