WGH to recall up to 520,000 Terrain Attack, Terrain Pro winter tires

Wheel Group Holding (WGH) is recalling 520,000 AMP Terrain Attack R/T, Terrain Attack A/T, and Terrain Pro A/T tires with load ranges SL, XL, C, D, E, and F. The tires are labeled as snow tires, but do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.”

NHTSA said a remedy is currently under development. Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed by May 20. A second notice will be sent once the remedy has been finalized.