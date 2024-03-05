 Hankook launches new Winter icept iZ3 studless winter tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Tires

Hankook launches new Winter icept iZ3 studless winter tire

The manufacturer said its Winter icept iZ is designed for compact and full-size sedans, while the icept iZ X is designed for the SUV segment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hankook-Winter_icept_iz3

Hankook Tire is updating its winter product line with the Winter icept iZ3 tire. The manufacturer said its Winter icept iZ3 is designed for compact and full-size sedans, while the icept iZ3 X is designed for the SUV segment.

Related Articles

“For many Americans, winter driving can be stressful, especially when encountering snow in excess or icy conditions,” Rob Williams, president, Hankook Tire America, said. “Our latest seasonal product, the Winter icept iZ3 tire, along with its SUV counterpart, the icept iZ3 X, are engineered to provide confidence in extreme winter conditions with improved ice braking and acceleration. What’s more, our new 3D winter sipe technology is designed to help drivers handle every winter.”

According to Hankook Tire, the Winter icept iZ tire features new advancements, including:

  • A new icept compound and pattern technology accomplished through a highly refined resin and utilizing a flexible polymer chain to enhance ice braking and acceleration by 9% and 11%, respectively, over its predecessor.
  • A wider V-shaped pattern with wider lateral grooves that are 24% wider than conventional winter tires to improve water displacement capability along with similar improvements regarding dry handling (19%), wet handling (9%) and wet braking (5%) over conventional tires.
  • Tread life that lasts up to 30% longer compared to conventional winter products, thanks to an optimized curing temperature and an increased contact area that is 10% larger by comparison, providing a better spread of ground pressure and improving tread life as a result.

As a studless tire, the Winter icept iZ3 and icept iZ3 X for SUVs join existing studless winter Hankook Tire products to cater to a diverse range of vehicles from compact sedans to utility vehicle fitments in moderate winter conditions. Additional winter products include Hankook Tire’s stud type tire offering for severe winter driving situations, the Winter iPike RS2, Winter iPikeX, ipike RW11, and Winter ipike LT.

The Winter icept iZ3 and icept iZ3 X will be available to pre-order in 51 sizes ranging from 15- to 20 in. across sedan and SUV fitments. Both winter products come with a 50,000-limited treadwear warranty.

You May Also Like

Yokohama-Tire-714R-124R-Combo-Image-1400
Continental_EcoContact6Q
Hino_Hankook_OE-AH37-DL11-TIres-1400
GeoLandar-G91
Passenger/Light Truck

How manufacturers design LT tires to meet diverse demands

From performance demands to consumer-driven designs for diverse driving environments, the LT tire market is full of innovation.

Denise Koeth
By Denise Koeth
As senior contributing editor of Tire Review magazine, Denise writes the magazine’s Marketing Matters column, focused on uncovering fresh, new marketing ideas for tire dealers, as well as helping readers get more out of their existing marketing promotion efforts. She also contributes various cover features and special assignments. Prior to joining Tire Review in 2007, the University of Akron graduate served as feature section writer and news reporter for the Medina Gazette and was a reporter for the Barberton Herald, both located in the Akron area.
Published:
CT22_TerrainContact-HT_Ford-150_Garage-1400

In recent years, the light truck (LT) tire segment has seen several shifts as driver preferences and market demands call for changes. LT tire basics remain the same: they’re built with tougher constructions, hardier rubber compounds and higher load-carrying capacities since they’re designed for heavier vehicles like larger trucks, SUVs and commercial vans. However, tire dealers must stay up-to-speed on the nuances of different LT tire subcategories to successfully meet the needs of their customers.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Continental to incorporate sustainable materials into new tire lines

Continental is transitioning green technologies like recycled PET and silica from waste into its UltraContact NXT tire.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_conti_cityplus
Yokohama Off-Highway Tires releases new Galaxy MFS 101 forklift tire

The Galaxy MFS 101 Severe Duty Solid tire comes in 28 sizes, for rims ranging from 8- to 15 in.

By Christian Hinton
GALAXY_MFS101_SDS_30
Hankook Tire launches Kinergy XP all-season, grand touring tire 

The Kinergy XP is the first grand touring tire in the Kinergy line-up designed for compact, medium, and large and high-performance SUVs, as well as sedans.

By David Sickels
Kinergy-XP_Hankook
GRI introduces new radial flotation tire, the Green XLR F88

The Green XLR F88 was specially designed and developed for slurry tankers and trailers.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-F88-1400-red

Other Posts

Hankook Tire’s Rob Williams on leveraging momentum for global expansion

The company’s North America president tells all regarding product philosophy, dealer growth strategy, and what responding to the tire market means in 2024.

By David Sickels
Hankook-Dealer-Meeting-Rob-Williams-QA-1400
Hankook Tire America president unpacks the details of the new Dynapro HPX

In this episode of What’s Treading, we get into the nitty-gritty details surrounding Hankook’s new Dynapro HPX tire.

By David Sickels
WT-hankook-1400x700
Hankook Tire America president unpacks the details of the new Dynapro HPX

In this episode of What’s Treading, we get into the nitty-gritty details surrounding Hankook’s new Dynapro HPX tire.

By David Sickels
WT-hankook-1400x700
Hankook Gauge Index shows consumer interest in off-roading, EV range worries

Hankook found that 50% of drivers are interested in off-roading, but range concerns could limit EV off-road use.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Dynapro-MT2