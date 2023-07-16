Falken’s Justin Hall Earns First Place in NorCal Rock Racing Final

Falken Tires’ Team Driver Justin Hall won Round Three of the NorCal Rock Racing series in the 4500 Class, and as a result earned enough points to capture the 2023 Series Championship in his class. The company said Hall was running on 37-inch Falken Wildpeak M/T tires all season long.

Hall, of Morgan Hill, CA, ran two heat races on Saturday at a race facility outside Sacramento, earning wins in both, which gave him the option of picking his starting position for the Main event.

“I picked the inside as that’s where our Falken M/Ts have been hooking up the best,” Hall explained. “The green flag dropped, and we shot out three to four car lengths ahead of second right off the get-go, and really never looked back.”

Hall took the checkered flag in P1, clenching the 2023 and will return to the track on September 1st in Crandon, Wisconsin for the Ultra4 Racing Series.