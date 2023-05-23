Falken Tires Will Be an OE Supplier for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Falken Tires announced that Subaru selected the Falken Ziex ZE001A all-season tire to be OE for the all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek.

Falken’s Ziex ZE001A A/S, size 225/55R18 98V, will be a tire of choice for the 2024 Crosstrek. The company said production of the tires will take place at Sumitomo Rubber Industries’ Thailand plant. From there, the tires will be delivered to Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA), which will produce sport and limited trim levels of the Crosstrek alongside other Subaru models. Crosstrek production at SIA begins this May, with models reaching Subaru retailers beginning in June.