Epicor, ARC Collaborate to Introduce Enhanced Estimating Tool

Epicor announced a collaboration with automotive aftermarket technology provider Auto Repair Compare (ARC) in the launch of a tool that enables consumers to receive accurate repair quotes on a 24/7 basis via their preferred service shop websites. The new tool leverages the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) solution to guide consumers through a highly automated online quoting process that fosters transparency and trust and helps dramatically increase internet conversion rates.

ARC reports that shops using its consumer-facing technologies have experienced a 60% average conversion rate among online visitors who receive a quote.

In addition to enabling shops to offer free quotes online, Epicor says its ISE empowers service writers to more quickly complete comprehensive, accurate estimates that streamline the approval process and boost shop productivity and profitability. The solution is already in use at thousands of service locations across the U.S. and Canada.

