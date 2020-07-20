AllData Releases Shop Management Software

AllData has launched AllData Shop Manager, the third addition to the company’s suite of shop management solutions.

AllData says Shop Manager creates shop documents and integrates directly with AllData Repair. The enhanced integration allows users to start estimates right from the parts and labor information in AllData Repair or go straight from repair orders in Shop Manager to repair procedures in AllData Repair. AllData Shop Manager also stores customer/vehicle information, generates basic sales and tax reports and more.

With the addition of Shop Manager, AllData says it now offers: