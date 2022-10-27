fbpx
Rod Bayless Epicor Predictive maintenance assistant

News

Epicor To Offer No-Obligation Tech Consultations at AAPEX

Christian Hinton

on

Epicor announced it will offer free, no-obligation technology consultations for automotive aftermarket suppliers, distribution businesses and vehicle service shop operators throughout AAPEX 2022, November 1-3, in Las Vegas.

The company says these free sessions will be available in the Epicor booths (A2238 and R9030) as well as through virtual meetings and are part of the company’s “For Thousands of Reasons, Epicor” promotion, which highlights opportunities for aftermarket businesses to achieve faster, more profitable growth. As an added incentive, Epicor also will offer daily $1,000 cash drawings for businesses that participate in consultation sessions.

“There are literally thousands of reasons why aftermarket businesses of every type and size rely on Epicor to help find greater success in a fast-changing competitive environment,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager, global auto, data and extend services for Epicor. “No matter where businesses might be in their strategic planning cycle – and even if they’re just beginning to think about the future – our team is available to provide the guidance they might need.”

Epicor technology experts will be available throughout AAPEX to help aftermarket professionals explore the benefits of the company’s latest industry solutions, including:

  • For Suppliers
    • Epicor Supplier Services (publish your data in the industry-wide Epicor PartExpert eCatalog);
    • Epicor Industry Data Analytics;
    • Epicor Parts Network connectivity, and more.
  • For Distributors, Jobbers and Program Groups
    • Epicor Vision distribution management solution;
    • Epicor Eagle for the Aftermarket store management solution;
    • Epicor Indago warehouse management solution, and more.
  • For Service Businesses
    • Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) solution;
    • Epicor Service CRM solution (visit the Service CRM booth, R9030, near Joe’s Garage);
    • Epicor Industry Data Analytics.

“As they explore any of these solutions, we encourage AAPEX attendees to ask how we’re different – how Epicor technologies can help lead to a superior outcome in terms of sales growth, business efficiency, employee satisfaction, profitability and customer loyalty,” Hardin said. “Not only will our team members describe the advantages we offer; they’ll provide live demonstrations so prospective users can see how these solutions can make their lives easier.”

Advertisement

Contact: Peter BostanianPhone: 3038354040
21339 Saticoy Street, Canoga Park CA 91304
Learn More

