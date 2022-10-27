Epicor To Offer No-Obligation Tech Consultations at AAPEX

Epicor announced it will offer free, no-obligation technology consultations for automotive aftermarket suppliers, distribution businesses and vehicle service shop operators throughout AAPEX 2022, November 1-3, in Las Vegas.

The company says these free sessions will be available in the Epicor booths (A2238 and R9030) as well as through virtual meetings and are part of the company’s “For Thousands of Reasons, Epicor” promotion, which highlights opportunities for aftermarket businesses to achieve faster, more profitable growth. As an added incentive, Epicor also will offer daily $1,000 cash drawings for businesses that participate in consultation sessions.

“There are literally thousands of reasons why aftermarket businesses of every type and size rely on Epicor to help find greater success in a fast-changing competitive environment,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager, global auto, data and extend services for Epicor. “No matter where businesses might be in their strategic planning cycle – and even if they’re just beginning to think about the future – our team is available to provide the guidance they might need.”