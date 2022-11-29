What’s new at Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions? Buckle up! There is a whole lot of excitement happening!

This past August, All Star Lighting acquired Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions. All Star Lighting is a company that specializes in the reconditioning and distribution of automotive OEM headlights, fog lights, marker lights, taillights and side view mirrors. These products are provided in new aftermarket, new OEM or reconditioned OEM. These condition options nearly mirror Blackburn’s OEM wheel product offering. The lights are packaged in a box and supplied to body shops and repair facilities nationwide, as Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions has done for years with OEM wheel products.

Last year, All Star decided to add a complimentary product line that could utilize their national distribution footprint and provide customers more of the same excellent service with a related product line, and OEM wheels seemed to be a natural fit. Today, All Star Lighting has transitioned to All Star Auto Parts, the premier provider of OEM Lighting and OEM Wheels nationwide. This journey began with the acquisition of Perfection Wheel in late 2021. The company, located in Huntington, Indiana, is a top-line OEM wheel reconditioning facility. Simultaneously, Jante Wheel was acquired, located in Knoxville Tennessee. This company is one of the largest OEM wheel replacement suppliers to the market. Fast forward to August 2022 when Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions was added to the mix, forming the most complete OEM wheel provider in the country.

For those who may not be familiar with the OEM wheel portion of All Star, it is the premier supplier of OEM wheels, both steel and alloy for foreign and domestic automobiles and light trucks. Now with a significantly enhanced reconditioning process, inventory and distribution network, the company’s service to you will be second to none.

Any questions can be directed to Todd Deranek, vice president of sales and marketing for Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, at 216-973-9309 or [email protected].