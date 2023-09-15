Double Coin and CMA Bolster Sales Team with Industry Vets

Double Coin and CMA announced the addition of Jim Crandall and Chad Decker to its sales team. As regional sales managers, Crandall will manage the Mississippi River and Mid-South region, and Decker will oversee the Western region. Both Crandall and Decker bring extensive sales and marketing experience, CMA said.

An industry veteran with over 40 years of experience, Crandall comes with an impressive track record in sales and management, the company said. His career started with a tenure as national sales manager for multiple brands at Dunlop Tire and included tenures as VP of sales at MFR Tire and sales manager for Brahler Trucker’s Supply in Illinois. Most recently, he served as regional sales manager at TBC Brands.

Decker’s 12+ years of industry experience includes multiple positions in customer service, sales and management for Tires Warehouse, Inc., now known as U.S Auto Force, focusing on the Northern California market. In his most recent role, Decker served as Commercial Sales Manager for the Northern California region.

“Both Jim and Chad are high-quality individuals and valuable additions to the Double Coin family,” Aaron Murphy, senior vice president at Double Coin, said. “Their collective expertise, industry knowledge, and demonstrated success align with our commitment to market growth and providing solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”