 Double Coin and CMA Bolster Sales Team with Industry Vets

News

Double Coin and CMA expand their sales team with industry veterans Jim Crandall and Chad Decker.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Double-Coin-Jim-Crandall_Chad-Decker

Double Coin and CMA announced the addition of Jim Crandall and Chad Decker to its sales team. As regional sales managers, Crandall will manage the Mississippi River and Mid-South region, and Decker will oversee the Western region. Both Crandall and Decker bring extensive sales and marketing experience, CMA said.

An industry veteran with over 40 years of experience, Crandall comes with an impressive track record in sales and management, the company said. His career started with a tenure as national sales manager for multiple brands at Dunlop Tire and included tenures as VP of sales at MFR Tire and sales manager for Brahler Trucker’s Supply in Illinois. Most recently, he served as regional sales manager at TBC Brands.

Decker’s 12+ years of industry experience includes multiple positions in customer service, sales and management for Tires Warehouse, Inc., now known as U.S Auto Force, focusing on the Northern California market. In his most recent role, Decker served as Commercial Sales Manager for the Northern California region.

“Both Jim and Chad are high-quality individuals and valuable additions to the Double Coin family,” Aaron Murphy, senior vice president at Double Coin, said. “Their collective expertise, industry knowledge, and demonstrated success align with our commitment to market growth and providing solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

News

Pirelli North America Launches Dealer Program

For the initial phase, Pirelli secured the support of three distributor/wholesale partners: Turbo, ATD and US AutoForce.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-PZero-Claudio

Pirelli North America launched a new associate dealer program, the Pirelli Performance Program, in which independent tire retailers and sales teams can earn rewards on eligible Pirelli tires sold at retail. The company said the Pirelli Performance Program empowers its members to leverage its position in the premium market, transforming businesses by providing competitive financial incentives, granting access to premium experiences and offering full marketing support to qualified participants.

Read Full Article

TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

TIA organized the Right to Repair EV Forum for the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
right-to-repair EV
Bridgestone Partners with PGA for Diversity in Collegiate Golf

Bridgestone joined the PGA Tour’s diversity initiative, focusing on HBCU golfers and collegiate development programs.

By Christian Hinton
PGA-Tour-Bridgestone
Continental Tire Plant in Portugal Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

The UltraContact NXT tire incorporates up to 28% ISCC PLUS-certified materials.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp__lousado
Yokohama Rubber Donates to Relief Efforts in Hawaii

Yokohama will donate approximately $6,767.27, or ¥1 million, through the Japanese Red Cross Society to Hawaii.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock

Vredestein Tires Showcases Performance Lineup at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 41

Festival attendees had the opportunity to see three unique vehicles that showcase the Vredestein tire lineup.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein-Lineup
Apollo Tyres Partners with TMT for Truck Trailer Tires

Apollo Tyres will provide its EnduRace RT2 tire as original equipment for TMT Tanks & Trailers’ ‘moving floor’ truck trailers.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Truck tire
Milwaukee Tool Unveils Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrenches

Milwaukee said both impact wrenches are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, enabling over 250 power tool solutions.

By Christian Hinton
Miilwaukee-tools
A VIP Tires Executive’s Secret to Technician Retention

Read what it takes to see success when a new store comes online, how VIP retains its technicians, and expected sales trends during the second half of the year.

By David Sickels
VIP-Tires-Gary-MacCausland-QA-1400