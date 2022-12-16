fbpx
CMA/Double Coin Adds Regional Sales Manager for South Atlantic

Christian Hinton

CMA and Double Coin appointed Kevin McGuinness to regional sales manager for the South Atlantic. In this role, CMA said McGuinness will have responsibility for sales in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

McGuinness has 10 years of experience in sales, business development and account management, having worked for companies such as Best-One Tire – Great Lakes and Best Drive Tire.

“I am thrilled to join a company that prides itself on strong customer relations. I look forward to contributing to the initiatives set forth,” said McGuinness.

“This position is key in our strategic growth of Double Coin products,” said Aaron Murphy, senior vice president of CMA. “Kevin’s understanding of the commercial tire dealer needs allows him special insight into creating programs that work in the market. We’re happy to have him on our growing team.”

