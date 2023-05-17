 Double Coin Appoints New Regional Vice President of Sales

Double Coin Appoints New Regional Vice President of Sales

Gino Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing Double Coin sales operations and driving business growth in the western US.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Double Coin and CMA have announced the addition of Gino Tagliaferri as regional vice president of sales. In this newly created role at Double Coin, Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing sales operations and driving business in the western US.

Tagliaferri began his career at CMA in 2001, handling market development and sales. He spent eight years at American Pacific Industries (API), working up to major account manager and western region sales manager. In 2013, he began his tenure at Tires Warehouse Inc (TWI). Upon their acquisition by US Auto Force in 2017, Tagliaferri was responsible for sales of the western region, as manager of commercial sales and marketing.

“We are thrilled to have Gino join our team in a leadership role,” Aaron Murphy, Double Coin’s senior vice president, said. “His proven track record in sales and business development, strong leadership skills and understanding of the supply chain mechanics make him an invaluable addition to our organization.”

“I am honored and excited to rejoin Double Coin, where it all started for me 22 years ago, now in the role of regional vice president of sales,” Tagliaferri said. “To see how Double Coin has significantly evolved as a brand over the years has me excited to contribute to the growth and success of the company.”

