DMA Introduces RideMaster Suspension and Control Product Line

DMA recently introduced a new product line. The RideMaster control and suspension line encompasses a range of products, including air struts, springs and shocks, coil springs, control arms and small chassis components. DMA said its in-house engineers and product specialists work closely with its factory partners to ensure that every product meets or exceeds industry benchmarks. RideMaster products are manufactured in a tariff-free zone, allowing DMA to provide value without compromising quality, it said.

According to DMA, new product highlights include air struts, springs and shocks; coil springs; control arms; and small chassis.