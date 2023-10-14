DMA to Showcase New MasterSeries Products at AAPEX

DMA said it is celebrating its 50th anniversary at AAPEX 2023 with the showcase of its new OE MasterSeries product line. The MasterSeries introduction marks a record sales year for DMA and includes the new RideMaster and BrakeMaster brands, the company said.

At AAPEX booth #3401, DMA will provide an exclusive look at the MasterSeries additions to its lineup:

RideMaster – Coil springs, air suspension, control arms, chassis components;

BrakeMaster – Brake rotors and advanced brake wear sensors.

DMA will also feature its brands: