 DMA to Showcase New MasterSeries Products at AAPEX

DMA will unveil its RideMaster and BrakeMaster brands at AAPEX 2023.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
DMA-Masterseries-AAPEX-1400

DMA said it is celebrating its 50th anniversary at AAPEX 2023 with the showcase of its new OE MasterSeries product line. The MasterSeries introduction marks a record sales year for DMA and includes the new RideMaster and BrakeMaster brands, the company said.

At AAPEX booth #3401, DMA will provide an exclusive look at the MasterSeries additions to its lineup:

  • RideMaster – Coil springs, air suspension, control arms, chassis components;
  • BrakeMaster – Brake rotors and advanced brake wear sensors.

DMA will also feature its brands:

  • Sensen Shocks & Struts;
  • Speedy Strut Complete Strut Assemblies;
  • Bulldog HDTM Heavy Duty Shocks, Steering Dampers & Cab Shocks.

