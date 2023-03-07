 Discount Tire, Team Penske Renew Partnership

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Discount Tire, Team Penske Renew Partnership

Discount Tire will continue sponsorship of the 2022 Daytona 500 Winner Austin Cindric, NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney and the Team Penske INDYCAR program.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Discount Tire / Team Penske

Team Penske and Discount Tire have announced the extension of their partnership as NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Austin Cindric prepares to defend his 2022 Daytona 500 victory in the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang. Under the new multi-year partnership agreement, Discount Tire will provide equipment for Team Penske across both its NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

Related Articles

Entering its 14th season as a Team Penske partner in 2023, Discount Tire will continue to serve as the primary sponsor for Cindric and the No. 2 Ford Mustang team for multiple NCS races this season – including the Daytona 500. Discount Tire will also sponsor the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Blaney in select NCS races this season and into the future, under the new agreement. The partnership will also continue with Team Penske’s winning NTT INDYCAR SERIES program as Discount Tire and Tire Rack will return as associate sponsors of the No. two Chevrolet driven by two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, along with the No. three Chevy driven by former series Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin and the No. 12 Chevrolet raced by 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner and reigning series champ Will Power.

Team Penske welcomed Discount Tire to the team prior to the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season as the No. 22 Discount Tire team won six races, established a new series record with 26 top-five finishes and earned Team Penske’s first-ever NASCAR championship with the NXS title. Following a successful run of four NXS Owner’s Championships from 2013-2015 and again in 2017, Discount Tire transitioned to the No. two Ford Mustang for the 2018 Cup Series season. Last season, Cindric delivered one of Discount Tire’s biggest victories with a win in the “Great American Race” on his way to claiming NCS Rookie-of-the-Year honors.

You May Also Like

Trade-Show
General-Tire-promotion
TIA-TDAWP-training
News

Double Coin Releases REM-2S All-Weather/Snow OTR Tire

Double Coin and CMA will showcase the tire at Con Expo 2023 in Las Vegas from Mar. 14-18.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Double-Coin-REM-2S-tire

Double Coin and CMA have introduced the REM-2S all-weather/snow radial OTR tire. This hard surface tire was designed for earthmover, loader and grader applications and will debut at Con Expo 2023 in Las Vegas, taking place from Mar. 14-18.

The REM-2S (E2, L2, G2) features:

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Gallery: 2023 Tire Pros National Business Conference

Take a look at some of the scenes we captured from the 2023 Tire Pros National Business Conference.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire-Pros-Conf-2023
CDP Confirms Pirelli Among Leaders in Climate Change Fight

The company was given the highest rating for actions against emissions and climate change.

By Christian Hinton
TIA Stresses Safety, Spotlights RIST Procedure with Service Demo

Industry vet Matt White showed the step by step process for performing the RIST procedure safely.

By Christian Hinton
ETS OTR conference panel
Apollo Tyres Hires Head of Commercial Sales for US, Canada

Brad Person’s hiring coincides with Apollo’s launch of its complete commercial tire line at the TMC Show.

By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-Brad-Persons

Other Posts

Nokian Starts Hiring Workers to Double Capacity at Dayton Plant

The company will bring in approximately 125 new employees this year.

By Madeleine Winer
Sustainability, Infrastructure Hot Topics at 2023 OTR Tire Conference

OTR industry leaders converged to deliberate on and learn about key industry issues.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conference-Arce
Martins Launches Line of Impact Wrenches

Martins new line includes seven impact wrenches under the Impulse line of products.

By Madeleine Winer
Martins-impact-wrench-line
MPC Acquires 13 Big O Tires Stores in Kansas City

MPC, a Big O franchisee, purchased the stores from TBC Corporation.

By Madeleine Winer