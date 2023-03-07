Discount Tire, Team Penske Renew Partnership

Team Penske and Discount Tire have announced the extension of their partnership as NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Austin Cindric prepares to defend his 2022 Daytona 500 victory in the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang. Under the new multi-year partnership agreement, Discount Tire will provide equipment for Team Penske across both its NASCAR and INDYCAR programs.

Entering its 14th season as a Team Penske partner in 2023, Discount Tire will continue to serve as the primary sponsor for Cindric and the No. 2 Ford Mustang team for multiple NCS races this season – including the Daytona 500. Discount Tire will also sponsor the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Blaney in select NCS races this season and into the future, under the new agreement. The partnership will also continue with Team Penske’s winning NTT INDYCAR SERIES program as Discount Tire and Tire Rack will return as associate sponsors of the No. two Chevrolet driven by two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, along with the No. three Chevy driven by former series Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin and the No. 12 Chevrolet raced by 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner and reigning series champ Will Power.

Team Penske welcomed Discount Tire to the team prior to the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season as the No. 22 Discount Tire team won six races, established a new series record with 26 top-five finishes and earned Team Penske’s first-ever NASCAR championship with the NXS title. Following a successful run of four NXS Owner’s Championships from 2013-2015 and again in 2017, Discount Tire transitioned to the No. two Ford Mustang for the 2018 Cup Series season. Last season, Cindric delivered one of Discount Tire’s biggest victories with a win in the “Great American Race” on his way to claiming NCS Rookie-of-the-Year honors.