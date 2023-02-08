CTDA Hosts Annual New Year Luncheon, Honors HOF Inductee

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) hosted its annual CTDA/1-800 EveryRim New Year Luncheon Jan. 26 in Santa Fe Springs, CA. During the event, members of the California tire industry came together to discuss current industry trends and induct a member into the association’s Hall of Fame.

Ken Kevorkian was voted to become the latest member of the CTDA Hall of Fame. Ken, now retired, was one of the first members of the CTDA ans served as president in 1993 and 1994. He also served as director of the National Tire Dealers and Retreaders Association (NTDRA). In the 1950s after taking part in the Korean War, he began his career at United Vulcanizing with his father. In addition, Ken chaired the California Transportation Commission after being appointed by Gov. Deukmejian, the CTDA said.

In addition, Ken served as president of the California-Nevada Super Speed Train Commission and a director for the California State Assistance Fund for Enterprise, Business and Industrial Development. He also found time to volunteer as Board of Trustees Chair for the United Armenian Congregational Church in Los Angeles, the CTDA said.

Dick Gust, CEO of the Tire Industry Association (TIA), and Carlstar Group’s Steve Swanson, representing the SEMA Wheel & Tire Council (SEMA WTC), both outlined the offerings of TIA and WTC, respectively.

“We thank our sponsors without whom this event would not be possible,” said CTDA President Chris Barry of The Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG). “We were at capacity this year, and we are looking forward to having everyone back, plus more, on January 18, 2024 (for the next New Year Luncheon).”