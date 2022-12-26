Chris Barry Elected CTDA President

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) elected Chris Barry of Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG) as its new president during a recent meeting at Turbo Wholesale Tires in Irwindale, California. Barry replaces Billy Eordekian, president of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels.

“I am pleased to have this opportunity to be the president of the California Tire Dealers Association,” said Chris Barry. “We will continue to grow this association through relationships and programs for our membership. I look forward to seeing California’s tire dealers and other tire industry members at a CTDA event in 2023 and am always available to assist those who have any questions about CTDA.

The California Tire Dealers Association represents more than 150 independent tire dealers, wholesale tire distributors and vendors statewide.