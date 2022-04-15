TIA’s Dick Gust Talks Labor, Training & OTR Tire Recycling [Audio]

There’s never a dull moment in the tire industry: dealers are grappling with the recent labor shortage, the evolution of technology means dealers and their teams must stay on top of training and sustainability is at the forefront of tire technology. With more than 25 years in the tire industry, Tire Industry Association CEO Dick Gust has a bird’s eye view of how all parties in the tire industry are addressing labor, training and sustainability.

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, Dick talks about these topics and more and how TIA and its members are addressing them now and how he sees them evolving in the future.

EPISODE OVERVIEW

The importance of technician training despite shortages in labor and new training sessions TIA has in store for the industry (0:26)

The latest efforts in OTR tire recycling and why Dick thinks OTR tires are “the new frontier” in tire recycling (2:54)

How tire dealers can work with those across the industry to boost tire recycling efforts and how tire manufacturers are working to generate a circular economy in the tire industry(5:00)

Why OTR tires are more of a challenge in creating a circular economy (7:34)

Dick discusses sustainability and recycling resources for tire dealers (8:15)

You can watch the video version of this podcast here or on YouTube.