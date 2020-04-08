Connect with us

Podcast: Coronavirus Relief for Tire Dealers

With the passage of the CARES Act, tire businesses are entitled to a myriad of different forms of relief and funding. But do you know exactly what your business is eligible for?

Whats Treading coronavirus relief tire dealers

With the passage of the CARES Act – aka Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – small businesses are entitled to a myriad of different forms of relief and funding. But do you know exactly what your business is eligible for?

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we delve into what tire businesses need to know about the CARES Act with Rich Lipton, a Tire Review contributor and forensic accountant who has roots in the tire business. He was a stockholder and manager of Sam’s Tire Co. in New Jersey for about a decade and is currently a senior partner at Lipton CPA and Associates.

Listen above or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

