Podcast: Tire Industry Economics & COVID-19

We spoke with financial advisors who study the tire industry to get their pulse on how the coronavirus will affect all parts of the industry in the weeks and months to come.

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we’re talking about what’s been on everyone’s minds for the past couple of weeks: the coronavirus.

We delve into how the spread of this disease is impacting the tire industry and what we can expect in the future. We spoke with Steven Rathbone, managing director at international investment banking firm Stout, and his colleague and tire industry veteran, Phillip Kane, now a senior advisor at Stout, to get their take on how the coronavirus will affect all parts of the industry in the weeks and months to come.

Listen above or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

