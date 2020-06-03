Connect with us

Continental Tire Offers June Promotion

From June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, consumers who purchase four qualifying Continental Tire passenger tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card.

Among the qualifying passenger tires are Continental’s performance tires, the ExtremeContact Sport and ExtremeContact DWS06, as well as Continental’s all-season touring tires, the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour. For a complete list of qualifying tires, visit www.continentaltire.com.

The purchase of a set of Continental tires is upheld by the Total Confidence Plan, a comprehensive package that includes limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable) and road hazard coverage.

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction. The offer is valid only with a qualified purchase made in the 50 United States, D.C., or Puerto Rico between June 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020, or while supplies last.

Additional terms and conditions apply. See www.continentaltire.com/promotion for full details.

