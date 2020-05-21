Connect with us

Synchrony, Continental Expand Finance Partnership

Tire Review Staff

Synchrony and Continental Tire have expanded their strategic partnership to include financing options at General Tire.

During the past five years, Synchrony says it has helped Continental Tire and its network of dealers grow their business with a financing partnership that focuses on promotional financing. This expanded agreement brings benefits to both consumers and dealers including automatic access to financing and application through Synchrony Car Care.

The Continental Tire card will continue to offer cardholders financing on purchases of Continental Tires, with the addition of General Tires at dealers across the U.S.

Additionally, with Synchrony Car Care, Continental Tire cardholders benefit with access to a wider network of retailers. Customers can make purchases across multiple auto-related categories, including gas purchases, auto parts, car washes, parking and ride sharing. Cardholders will automatically receive six months of promotional financing for purchases of $199 or more at over 730,000 locations and the ability to fill-up at over 200,000 gas stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, the company says.

The extended agreement brings Continental dealers access to Synchrony’s mobile-responsive business center technology, which provides consumer credit decisions and a business dashboard.

Dealers also have access to dApply, a digital process that allows customers to apply for credit in three steps and receive a decision within seconds, the company says.

In addition, cardholders can use the Synchrony Car Care mobile app to manage their accounts, find locations where the card is accepted, and access offers “on the go.”

