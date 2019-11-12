Continental Tire Announces November Promotion

From Nov. 1-30, consumers who purchase four qualifying Continental Tire passenger tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card.

Included in the November promotion is the ExtremeContact DWS06, tuned for drivers who want all-season tire without sacrificing performance, handling, and traction in dry, wet and light snow conditions, the company says. The DWS06 uses Continental’s SportPlus Technology, which combines all-season reliability and handling.

Also included in the November promotion is both the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS. The TrueContact Tour is Continental’s longest-lasting all-season tire, with a focus on long wear, fuel efficiency and wet braking, the company says. The PureContact LS is an all-season tire with enhanced wet grip, and improved treadwear and fuel efficiency over the life of the tire.

Visit continentaltire.com/promotion for a complete list of eligible passenger tires.