News/Continental
November 12, 2019

Continental Tire Announces November Promotion

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Schrader TPMS Solutions Launches Training Academy

Bridgestone Partners with Canadian Track Star Aaron Brown Ahead of 2020 Olympics

Trelleborg Will Unveil CTIS+ Inside at Agritechnica 2019

Continental Tire Announces November Promotion

Best-One Food Drive Campaign Exchanges Free Wiper Blades for Donations

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year

Continental Celebrates Mississippi Tire Plant Grand Opening

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

Free Webinar: How To Grow Sales 20% Annually, Without Spending More On Advertising

Continental-November-Tire-Promotion

From Nov. 1-30, consumers who purchase four qualifying Continental Tire passenger tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card.

Included in the November promotion is the ExtremeContact DWS06, tuned for drivers who want all-season tire without sacrificing performance, handling, and traction in dry, wet and light snow conditions, the company says. The DWS06 uses Continental’s SportPlus Technology, which combines all-season reliability and handling.

Also included in the November promotion is both the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS. The TrueContact Tour is Continental’s longest-lasting all-season tire, with a focus on long wear, fuel efficiency and wet braking, the company says. The PureContact LS is an all-season tire with enhanced wet grip, and improved treadwear and fuel efficiency over the life of the tire.

Visit continentaltire.com/promotion for a complete list of eligible passenger tires.

Show Full Article